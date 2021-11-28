Sign up
Photo 2159
Remember Travel?
Today we cycled part of the Hauraki rail trail. Here we are at Waihi Station. This collection of old suitcases caught my eye. I can't help wondering if my suitcases will look as old as this by the time we're allowed to travel again.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Tags
station
,
suitcases
