Remember Travel? by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2159

Remember Travel?

Today we cycled part of the Hauraki rail trail. Here we are at Waihi Station. This collection of old suitcases caught my eye. I can't help wondering if my suitcases will look as old as this by the time we're allowed to travel again.
