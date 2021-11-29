Sign up
Photo 2160
Emergence
I love to see the agapanthus just when they are emerging from their buds. Such a shame they’re classed as a weed here in NZ.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Photo Details
Tags
agapanthus
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up, I love them too.
November 29th, 2021
julia
ace
Yes I like them as well and have some in the garden.. They were supposed to be miniature's but they didn't seem to get the memo..
November 29th, 2021
