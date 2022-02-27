Previous
Moored Yachts by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2250

Moored Yachts

Had a little roadie out to the coast today. The yachts in the harbour looked very tranquil and peaceful.
27th February 2022

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
616% complete

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Lovely tranquil scene and colors
February 27th, 2022  
