Photo 2250
Moored Yachts
Had a little roadie out to the coast today. The yachts in the harbour looked very tranquil and peaceful.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3399
photos
199
followers
156
following
616% complete
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
733
2247
734
2248
735
2249
736
2250
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
27th February 2022 9:47am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
yachts
,
moorings
Milanie
ace
Lovely tranquil scene and colors
February 27th, 2022
