Photo 2251
Crepuscular Rays
I got back from my early morning walk to see this. Quickly grabbed the camera, The beams of light are shining on our little church in the bottom of the picture
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
3
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3401
photos
199
followers
156
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
28th February 2022 6:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
rays
,
crepuscular
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful biblical rays!
February 27th, 2022
Lin
ace
Gorgeous
February 27th, 2022
julia
ace
Beautiful God Beams.. A reward for an early morning walk..
February 27th, 2022
