Crepuscular Rays by yorkshirekiwi
Crepuscular Rays

I got back from my early morning walk to see this. Quickly grabbed the camera, The beams of light are shining on our little church in the bottom of the picture
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful biblical rays!
February 27th, 2022  
Lin ace
Gorgeous
February 27th, 2022  
julia ace
Beautiful God Beams.. A reward for an early morning walk..
February 27th, 2022  
