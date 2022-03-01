Sign up
Photo 2252
Te Kouma
In all years I've travelled in the Coromandel, this is the first time I've taken the turn off to Te Kouma. What a lovely area to visit
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th February 2022 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
landscape
,
panarama
Rick
ace
Does look like a lovely area to visit. Great capture.
March 1st, 2022
julia
ace
Had to Google to see where it was.. looks like it's worth a looking..
March 1st, 2022
