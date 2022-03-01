Previous
Te Kouma by yorkshirekiwi
Te Kouma

In all years I've travelled in the Coromandel, this is the first time I've taken the turn off to Te Kouma. What a lovely area to visit
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Carole G

ace
Rick ace
Does look like a lovely area to visit. Great capture.
March 1st, 2022  
julia ace
Had to Google to see where it was.. looks like it's worth a looking..
March 1st, 2022  
