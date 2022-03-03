Sign up
Photo 2254
Coromandel
Taken from a very famous tourist viewing point, on the Coromandel coast. Fewer tourists around, only people on staycations.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3408
photos
199
followers
156
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th February 2022 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coromandel
,
landscape-46
