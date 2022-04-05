Sign up
Photo 2287
Grey Parrot
Grey Parrot, species originally from the Congo, but this one is residing in the zoo at Hamilton.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
1st April 2022 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
parrot
,
grey
Annie D
ace
gorgeous bird - beautifully photographed
April 5th, 2022
