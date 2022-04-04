Sign up
Photo 2286
Welcome Swallow
A welcome swallow, kindly sat still for long enough for me to get him lined up and shot.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
4
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3475
photos
202
followers
159
following
626% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
1st April 2022 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
swallow
,
theme-seasonal
Christina
That was very obliging! Fab shot
April 3rd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Wonderful focusing and love the colors
April 3rd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
April 3rd, 2022
George
ace
Beautiful.
April 3rd, 2022
365 Project
close