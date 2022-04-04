Previous
Welcome Swallow by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2286

Welcome Swallow

A welcome swallow, kindly sat still for long enough for me to get him lined up and shot.
4th April 2022

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
626% complete

Christina
That was very obliging! Fab shot
April 3rd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Wonderful focusing and love the colors
April 3rd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
April 3rd, 2022  
George ace
Beautiful.
April 3rd, 2022  
