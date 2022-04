Cheetah

This cheetah was staring straight into my camera lens. Unfortunately he was behind a very grubby glass window, and bright green grass behind him, which was reflecting on his fur giving it a green tinge. I tried to tone down the green, but still wasn't happy with it. I then decided to turn it to black and white, but then lost the intensity of that golden eyed stare. Don't usually like selected colour effects, but needs must.