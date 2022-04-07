Sign up
Photo 2289
What are you doing down there?
Another one from the zoo. The black and white treatment works well with overcast skies or untidy backgrounds. I think too it helps with contrast.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3478
photos
202
followers
159
following
Tags
giraffe
,
sixws-129
julia
ace
Love the Giraffe s down there.. nice shot.
April 7th, 2022
