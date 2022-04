Morrinsville Cow

Spent the day at Morrinsville golf club, playing in a team of 6. Happy to report that we had 5 out of 6 wins. The significance of the cow?

A collection of life-size cow sculptures throughout the town showcasing the history and heritage of Morrinsville.

The project combines both the strong dairying sector with the town’s growing art culture. The other side of the cow has a diagram of the 18 holes played