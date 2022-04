Moody Lake Wakatipu

Back from my four day quick tour. I've downloaded 576 shots from 3 different memory cards. A lot to go through. This was shot from the car as we were travelling to Glenorchy. I'm not good at drive past shootings, and this is heavily edited, but I really like the outcome. The light was just starting to break through the clouds, and the mountains dominating the scene. I think it's a fair representative of how I saw this scene