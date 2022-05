Lake Dunstan

The lake was formed on the Clutha River as a result of the construction of the Clyde Dam. Parts of the town of Cromwell were relocated to a new area above the new lake. Between the town of Cromwell and the Clyde Dam the lake passes through what is called the Cromwell Gorge.

Having seen the theme for this months round of landscapes, I couldn't resist posting yet another from our trip. The fog was quite thick when we first arrived, but after a coffee it had lifted revealing this beautiful scene