Photo 2314
Mount Pluto
Continuing from the previous post. This is where we paddled out of the gorge to the main river. The peak in the middle is Mount Pluto. The mountain was used for the scene in Lord of the Rings, where Gandolf fought the Balrog
2nd May 2022
5
5
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3505
photos
203
followers
160
following
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
11
5
5
365
DC-GX9
29th April 2022 12:13pm
Tags
mountain
,
rocks
,
river
,
landscape
julia
ace
Stunning..
May 2nd, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
This is the only way you could get a good photo like this! On the water! fav
May 2nd, 2022
Christina
Wow amazing perspective!
May 2nd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful pov
May 2nd, 2022
Dianne
What a great image! Fav
May 2nd, 2022
