Continuing from the previous post. This is where we paddled out of the gorge to the main river. The peak in the middle is Mount Pluto. The mountain was used for the scene in Lord of the Rings, where Gandolf fought the Balrog
Carole G

ace
julia ace
Stunning..
May 2nd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
This is the only way you could get a good photo like this! On the water! fav
May 2nd, 2022  
Christina
Wow amazing perspective!
May 2nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful pov
May 2nd, 2022  
Dianne
What a great image! Fav
May 2nd, 2022  
