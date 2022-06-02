Previous
Entoloma hochstetteri by yorkshirekiwi
Entoloma hochstetteri

I have always wanted to see one of the blue mushrooms, and I finally got my wish. They appear on the NZ $50 note. The bright sky-blue colour resembles the blue wattle of the kōkako bird; hence the Māori name for this fungus, werewere-kōkako.
2nd June 2022

Carole G

ace
Milanie ace
Beautiful color and wonderful dof
June 2nd, 2022  
Chris Cook
Wonderful
June 2nd, 2022  
Maggiemae
Oh, gracious! This is positively amazing! fav
June 2nd, 2022  
