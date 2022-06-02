Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2345
Entoloma hochstetteri
I have always wanted to see one of the blue mushrooms, and I finally got my wish. They appear on the NZ $50 note. The bright sky-blue colour resembles the blue wattle of the kōkako bird; hence the Māori name for this fungus, werewere-kōkako.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3540
photos
201
followers
162
following
642% complete
View this month »
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
Latest from all albums
2340
2341
2342
425
2343
2344
426
2345
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th May 2022 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
fungus
,
entoloma-hochstetteri
Milanie
ace
Beautiful color and wonderful dof
June 2nd, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Wonderful
June 2nd, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Oh, gracious! This is positively amazing! fav
June 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close