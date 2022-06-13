Previous
Next
All Seasons by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2356

All Seasons

We're having such a stormy day. Gale force winds, torrential rain (almost looked like hail), thunder and lightning, and a rainbow. It wasn't like this 30 years ago in the UK. I remember, it's our Pearl wedding anniversary today.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
645% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nick ace
Happy anniversary :)
June 13th, 2022  
Mary Siegle ace
What a beautiful rainbow. Goodness! You’ve had a full season of weather in one day. It was stormy here yesterday also. But I didn’t see any rainbow at the end. You got a lovely picture. Happy Anniversary!
June 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise