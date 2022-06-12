Sign up
Photo 2355
Sunrise at Tairua
Was worth getting up early for, despite the rain when I set off.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
1
2
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3550
photos
202
followers
162
following
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th June 2022 7:22am
Tags
sunrise
,
30dayswild2022
Dianne
A beauty - at least sunrise is not too easy in the winter! Fav
June 12th, 2022
