Finished Bathroom

Diary shot. We started renovating our bathroom at the start of May. Was finally finished today. Had a few problems on the way. Had to have the floor re done, as whoever did the original tiling hadn't used the correct glue, so the floor came away with the tiles. The shower frame had to be sent back as someone had drilled the holes in the wrong place. The vanity got held up in the factory, and the toilet had a crack in the bowl. Looks great though, fresh and bright. We've gone from a small pokey shower to a big one, and taken out the huge spa bath for a nice small tub.