Photo 2401
Flowers
Was gifted this beautiful bouquet of flowers and a bottle of pinot noir from the bathroom people. It was a thank you for my patience over the project. Nice and cheery in these wintery grey days
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
28th July 2022 3:17pm
Tags
flowers
,
bouquet
