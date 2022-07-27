Sign up
Photo 2400
Crops Planted
Was on my way back from the supermarket, when I noticed this field with the barn and tractor parked next to it. Had a quick stop for a photograph
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
0
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Photo Details
Views
13
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
27th July 2022 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
tractor
,
crops
