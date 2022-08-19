Sign up
Photo 2423
Fresh orange
I think they must watch me. As soon as I put a fresh orange in the whisk, the waxeyes appear.
Shot from the warm of my living room
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3624
photos
201
followers
160
following
663% complete
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
19th August 2022 3:36pm
bird
orange
waxeye
Lesley
ace
This is wonderful
August 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
How beautiful, such adorable little birds.
August 19th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Clever pretty things.
August 19th, 2022
