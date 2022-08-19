Previous
Fresh orange by yorkshirekiwi
Fresh orange

I think they must watch me. As soon as I put a fresh orange in the whisk, the waxeyes appear.
Shot from the warm of my living room
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Lesley ace
This is wonderful
August 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
How beautiful, such adorable little birds.
August 19th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Clever pretty things.
August 19th, 2022  
