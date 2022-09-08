Previous
Next
No Justice by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2443

No Justice

News in NZ this week is that a 16-year-old youth was found guilty of raping 4 under 15-year-old girls. His sentence? Nine months of home detention. Understandably there are a lot of young women on the streets protesting. Good for them I say
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
669% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Good on them!
September 8th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
How can that be?????? No justice at all!
September 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise