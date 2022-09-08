Sign up
Photo 2443
No Justice
News in NZ this week is that a 16-year-old youth was found guilty of raping 4 under 15-year-old girls. His sentence? Nine months of home detention. Understandably there are a lot of young women on the streets protesting. Good for them I say
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
2443
Dianne
Good on them!
September 8th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
How can that be?????? No justice at all!
September 8th, 2022
