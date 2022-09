And Life Goes On

I put my hands up to being a bit emotional today. I woke up early to see reports that there was concern about the Queen's health, and as I was reading, the news came of her death. Not unexpected, and I'd like to think that she is now with her Prince. She came to the throne 10 years before I was born, so she's been in my life for 60 years. I may be a Yorkshire Kiwi, but I am so proud to be born British. RIP Queen Elizabeth. God Save King Charles III!