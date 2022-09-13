Previous
Cabbage Tree Silhouttes by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2448

Cabbage Tree Silhouttes

Taken a few days ago. Foggy morning with the sun rising.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
