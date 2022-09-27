Previous
Poppy unfurling by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2462

Poppy unfurling

Every day it seems my little wildflower patch produces a new bloom. Today it's the turn of the poppy. Trying a bit of selective colour to isolate it among the crown
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Carole G

ace
Photo Details

