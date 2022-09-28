Sign up
Photo 2463
Singer Sewing Machine
Went out to practice my infrared shots that I'm doing for my advanced diploma. Unfortunately the sun disappeared, so I went into the old homestead which I'd been infra-redding, and shot some old things instead.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3665
photos
198
followers
160
following
674% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
28th September 2022 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thread
,
singer
,
lace
,
sewing-machine
Rick
ace
Nice capture.
September 28th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
A classic
September 28th, 2022
