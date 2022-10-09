Previous
Crimson Flax by yorkshirekiwi
Crimson Flax

Back to my wildflower patch this morning. These tiny little red flowers are growing low down in the foliage. Had to look it up. I believe it's red flax
9th October 2022

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Annie D ace
striking! That colour is fabulous :)
October 9th, 2022  
