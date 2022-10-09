Sign up
Photo 2474
Crimson Flax
Back to my wildflower patch this morning. These tiny little red flowers are growing low down in the foliage. Had to look it up. I believe it's red flax
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
1
0
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3676
photos
195
followers
158
following
Tags
flower
,
tiny
,
red-flax
Annie D
ace
striking! That colour is fabulous :)
October 9th, 2022
