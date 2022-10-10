Previous
Wildflower Patch by yorkshirekiwi
Wildflower Patch

Continuing in isolation, I was inspired by a fellow diploma student to try in-camera double exposure. A chance to explore some of the menus I haven't really looked at with the new camera. I was quite pleased with how this one turned out.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

julia ace
Very pretty.. love the soft colours.
October 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful flowers and fabulous image.
October 10th, 2022  
Annie D ace
this is wonderful - mine never look as good as this :)
October 10th, 2022  
Dianne
This is very pretty. Fav
October 10th, 2022  
