Photo 2475
Wildflower Patch
Continuing in isolation, I was inspired by a fellow diploma student to try in-camera double exposure. A chance to explore some of the menus I haven't really looked at with the new camera. I was quite pleased with how this one turned out.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
4
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3677
photos
195
followers
158
following
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
10th October 2022 4:37pm
poppy
,
wildflowers
,
double-exposure
,
fiddleneck
julia
ace
Very pretty.. love the soft colours.
October 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful flowers and fabulous image.
October 10th, 2022
Annie D
ace
this is wonderful - mine never look as good as this :)
October 10th, 2022
Dianne
This is very pretty. Fav
October 10th, 2022
