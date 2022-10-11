Previous
Billy Goat by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2476

Billy Goat

Got up early and took my camera for some exercise. Billy goat was the only living thing I met, so no avoidance was necessary. Roll on tomorrow, when I can officially leave isolation
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Annie D ace
a lovely billy goat portrait
October 11th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Really nicely focused close-up
October 11th, 2022  
