Photo 2476
Billy Goat
Got up early and took my camera for some exercise. Billy goat was the only living thing I met, so no avoidance was necessary. Roll on tomorrow, when I can officially leave isolation
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3678
photos
195
followers
158
following
678% complete
View this month »
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
11th October 2022 7:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
goat
Annie D
ace
a lovely billy goat portrait
October 11th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Really nicely focused close-up
October 11th, 2022
