Photo 2477
Poppy
Not as much wind today, so I was able to get a photo of one of the poppies in my wildflower patch. Officially out of isolation, but still have a thick head, and tire easily
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3679
photos
195
followers
158
following
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
12th October 2022 2:25pm
Tags
red
,
wildflower
,
poppy
Annie D
ace
Beautiful poppy...
I was only mildly unwell for a couple of days but the thick head and tired lasted for a week or so after.
October 12th, 2022
