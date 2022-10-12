Previous
Poppy by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2477

Poppy

Not as much wind today, so I was able to get a photo of one of the poppies in my wildflower patch. Officially out of isolation, but still have a thick head, and tire easily
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Annie D ace
Beautiful poppy...
I was only mildly unwell for a couple of days but the thick head and tired lasted for a week or so after.
October 12th, 2022  
