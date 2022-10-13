Previous
Next
Bee on Fiddleneck by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2478

Bee on Fiddleneck

The wildflower patch keeps on giving. Now the bees are honing into the Fiddleneck flowers. Interesting to see purple pollen on their legs
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
678% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Another great shot.. funny seeing purple pollin
October 13th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful shot.
October 13th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
So lovely - beautiful details.
October 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise