Previous
Next
Pair of Wrybills by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2484

Pair of Wrybills

This pair of Wrybills had finished their bath and hopped out of the water for a final groom and drying session. You can see the right hand bending beak in this shot
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beauties.
October 19th, 2022  
julia ace
Nice shot.. Kailua?
October 19th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A fabulous detailed capture
October 19th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fab shot of these two lovelies!
October 19th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise