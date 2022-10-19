Sign up
Photo 2484
Pair of Wrybills
This pair of Wrybills had finished their bath and hopped out of the water for a final groom and drying session. You can see the right hand bending beak in this shot
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
5
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3686
photos
194
followers
158
following
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th October 2022 9:15am
Tags
two
,
pair
,
waybill
,
ndao8
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beauties.
October 19th, 2022
julia
ace
Nice shot.. Kailua?
October 19th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A fabulous detailed capture
October 19th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fab shot of these two lovelies!
October 19th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 19th, 2022
