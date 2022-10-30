Sign up
Photo 2495
Shells and things
Well it's rained nearly 14 hours non stop, so had to revert to indoor things to photograph today. Handy shell collection for a flat lay
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3697
photos
195
followers
158
following
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
Tags
shell
,
starfish
,
netting
,
flatly
