Dried Flower by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2499

Dried Flower

Spotted this while out walking. I'm not sure of the identification, but I'm wondering if it's some kind of protea, as it was in a SA garden
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
684% complete

Rick ace
Awesome capture.
November 3rd, 2022  
julia ace
Doesn't look like a protea to me. I had some self seeded sunflowers that have just flowered and alot smaller than last summer. The centre looks sunflowers 🌻 to me.. love the colours.
November 3rd, 2022  
Carole G ace
@julzmaioro definitely not sunflower, it’s a huge shrub. The flowers are really well attached to branches rather than stalks, I couldn’t break it off. It’s growing in the South African part of the Global garden
November 3rd, 2022  
