Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2499
Dried Flower
Spotted this while out walking. I'm not sure of the identification, but I'm wondering if it's some kind of protea, as it was in a SA garden
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3701
photos
195
followers
158
following
684% complete
View this month »
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
2nd November 2022 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
dead
,
dried
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
November 3rd, 2022
julia
ace
Doesn't look like a protea to me. I had some self seeded sunflowers that have just flowered and alot smaller than last summer. The centre looks sunflowers 🌻 to me.. love the colours.
November 3rd, 2022
Carole G
ace
@julzmaioro
definitely not sunflower, it’s a huge shrub. The flowers are really well attached to branches rather than stalks, I couldn’t break it off. It’s growing in the South African part of the Global garden
November 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close