Photo 2503
2 Hours Old
As we were leaving our friend's house, I spotted this pair in the paddock behind them. The foal was very wobbly on its legs. I later found out that it had been born just 2 hours earlier.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
1
1
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3705
photos
196
followers
158
following
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
Tags
horses
,
foal
Dianne
A sweet little long-legged baby.
November 7th, 2022
