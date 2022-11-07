Previous
Next
2 Hours Old by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2503

2 Hours Old

As we were leaving our friend's house, I spotted this pair in the paddock behind them. The foal was very wobbly on its legs. I later found out that it had been born just 2 hours earlier.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
685% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
A sweet little long-legged baby.
November 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise