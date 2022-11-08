Previous
Flight of the bumble bee by yorkshirekiwi
Flight of the bumble bee

Really happy to get this bumble bee in mid-flight. He was heading for the centre of the poppy
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Graham Harcombe ace
Excellent capture
November 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and timing!
November 8th, 2022  
Peter Byrne
Wonderful image, nature in action.
November 8th, 2022  
