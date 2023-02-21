Sign up
Photo 2609
Just an alpaca
Just an alpaca named Biscuit!
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
5
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3818
photos
194
followers
158
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
17th February 2023 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
alpaca
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely lighting on that woolliness.
February 21st, 2023
Helen Westerbeke
just a gorgeous Alpaca :-)
February 21st, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great face!
February 21st, 2023
Dianne
Biscuit is gorgeous. I'm sure she must have been wondering what you were doing lying in the grass for this image...
February 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beauty, such a great expression
February 21st, 2023
