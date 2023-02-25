Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2613
Fantail
I have a spot on a walkway near the lake, where I know I can be almost guaranteed to see fantails. I had to climb over a huge pile of mud, where a slip too had come down covering the path. Unusually I only saw a couple of fantails.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3822
photos
194
followers
158
following
715% complete
View this month »
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
25th February 2023 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fantail
Milanie
ace
What a sweet little bird
February 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close