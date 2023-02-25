Previous
Fantail by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2613

Fantail

I have a spot on a walkway near the lake, where I know I can be almost guaranteed to see fantails. I had to climb over a huge pile of mud, where a slip too had come down covering the path. Unusually I only saw a couple of fantails.
Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Photo Details

What a sweet little bird
February 25th, 2023  
