Photo 2633
Starting to look a bit like Autumn
After the dreadful summer, I was hoping we might have an Indian one. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we will.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
0
0
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3842
photos
194
followers
159
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
15th March 2023 10:33am
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
trunks
autumn
