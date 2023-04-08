Previous
Next
Brunch by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2655

Brunch

Had brunch in a Turkish restaurant. I got a little confused by the cherry blossom. I felt I should have been eating sushi. Food was excellent though
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lol, I like it as it adds some soft colors to the decor!
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise