Photo 2655
Brunch
Had brunch in a Turkish restaurant. I got a little confused by the cherry blossom. I felt I should have been eating sushi. Food was excellent though
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3864
photos
191
followers
156
following
365
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
8th April 2023 11:46am
Tags
restaurant
,
dining
Corinne C
ace
Lol, I like it as it adds some soft colors to the decor!
April 8th, 2023
