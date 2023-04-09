Sign up
Photo 2656
Downtown
A little wander through downtown Auckland, then lunch. Its been 20 years since our visitors were last here, so they noticed a few changes.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3865
photos
191
followers
156
following
727% complete
View this month »
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
9th April 2023 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
buildings
,
pavement
,
fencing
,
auckland
