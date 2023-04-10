Previous
Waiting for that Wave by yorkshirekiwi
Waiting for that Wave

This piece of water is famous for having the best left and break in the World. There were a lot of surfers hanging around waiting for that elusive wave
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Carole G

ace
Christina ace
Maybe they are overly hopeful. It looks flat as a pancake!
April 11th, 2023  
