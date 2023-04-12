Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2659
Making a splash
Had half an hour to kill before going to the dentist, so I had a quick walk down by the lake and watched this goose have a good wash
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3868
photos
191
followers
156
following
728% complete
View this month »
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
12th April 2023 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
splash
,
goose
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close