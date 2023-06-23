Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2731
Street Reflections
Forgot to change the time zone on my camera, so this one was actually taken today. Some of our camera club did a Street photography workshop in Auckland today/tomorrow. Making use of the puddles. Fortunately it didn't actually rain on us
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3943
photos
189
followers
155
following
748% complete
View this month »
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
23rd June 2023 11:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
street
,
lamp
,
puddle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close