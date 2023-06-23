Previous
Street Reflections by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2731

Street Reflections

Forgot to change the time zone on my camera, so this one was actually taken today. Some of our camera club did a Street photography workshop in Auckland today/tomorrow. Making use of the puddles. Fortunately it didn't actually rain on us
23rd June 2023

@yorkshirekiwi
Photo Details

