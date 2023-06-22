Previous
Wet and Wintery by yorkshirekiwi
Wet and Wintery

Horrible wet, wintery day. Have hardly ventured out. Went out to feed the alpacas and grabbed my camera so I would have something to post before it got too dark.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

@yorkshirekiwi
Issi Bannerman ace
A nice, wintery scene - I like it! Glad you finally got back home.
June 22nd, 2023  
