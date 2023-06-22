Sign up
Previous
Photo 2730
Wet and Wintery
Horrible wet, wintery day. Have hardly ventured out. Went out to feed the alpacas and grabbed my camera so I would have something to post before it got too dark.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3941
photos
189
followers
155
following
747% complete
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
22nd June 2023 5:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
raindrops
Issi Bannerman
ace
A nice, wintery scene - I like it! Glad you finally got back home.
June 22nd, 2023
