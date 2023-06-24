Previous
Red Bands and Facial Tattoo by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2732

Red Bands and Facial Tattoo

The facial tattoo was the the thing that caught my eye, but it was only afterwards I realised they were both wearing Red Bands too. I think this was my favourite from the days shoot
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
748% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise