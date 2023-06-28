Previous
Bah Humbug by yorkshirekiwi
Bah Humbug

This is how my husband feels about working out on a cold winter early morning. I go 3 mornings a week, he manages one. Better than none I suppose. DOn't know where he dug the hat out from this morning.
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Lesley ace
Haha love it.
June 28th, 2023  
