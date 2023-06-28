Sign up
Previous
Photo 2736
Bah Humbug
This is how my husband feels about working out on a cold winter early morning. I go 3 mornings a week, he manages one. Better than none I suppose. DOn't know where he dug the hat out from this morning.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
28th June 2023 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
bike
,
exercise
,
stepper
Lesley
ace
Haha love it.
June 28th, 2023
