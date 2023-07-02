Sign up
Previous
Photo 2740
Wintery Night
5.30pm and I suddenly realised I hadn't taken a photograph. There's just been a real squall go through with a bit of lightning, which I missed, but here's the dreary winter outlook anyway
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
3
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera.
Photo Details
Tags
winter
julia
ace
Certainly had it all today.. but no snow..
July 2nd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Winter is always difficult. Nice shot though.
July 2nd, 2023
Babs
ace
It does look very wintery.
July 2nd, 2023
