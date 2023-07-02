Previous
Wintery Night by yorkshirekiwi
Wintery Night

5.30pm and I suddenly realised I hadn't taken a photograph. There's just been a real squall go through with a bit of lightning, which I missed, but here's the dreary winter outlook anyway
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
julia ace
Certainly had it all today.. but no snow..
July 2nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Winter is always difficult. Nice shot though.
July 2nd, 2023  
Babs ace
It does look very wintery.
July 2nd, 2023  
