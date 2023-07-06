Sign up
Photo 2744
Milky Way over Lake Tarawera
So excited to have photographed my first ever milky shot! After 2 days of uninspiring weather, we finally hit the jackpot tonight with a clear sky. There's a lot of room for improvement but I'm so happy!
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
5
6
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3955
photos
188
followers
155
following
751% complete
View this month »
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
6th July 2023 7:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
way
,
milky
,
astro
Dianne
Well that’s very impressive! Fav
July 6th, 2023
Brigette
ace
Jolly impressed ✨
July 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Amazing capture!
July 6th, 2023
Annie D
ace
I am impressed too
July 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow amazing fav
July 6th, 2023
