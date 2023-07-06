Previous
Milky Way over Lake Tarawera by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2744

Milky Way over Lake Tarawera

So excited to have photographed my first ever milky shot! After 2 days of uninspiring weather, we finally hit the jackpot tonight with a clear sky. There's a lot of room for improvement but I'm so happy!
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Carole G

ace
Dianne
Well that’s very impressive! Fav
July 6th, 2023  
Brigette ace
Jolly impressed ✨
July 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing capture!
July 6th, 2023  
Annie D ace
I am impressed too
July 6th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow amazing fav
July 6th, 2023  
