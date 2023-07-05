Sign up
Previous
Photo 2743
Tarawera Lake
Early start to find a sheltered spot from the wind to shoot the sunrise. Unfortunately the weather and sun hasn't really being playing ball. Tomorrows another day
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3954
photos
188
followers
155
following
751% complete
View this month »
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
5th July 2023 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
sunrise
,
boat
,
lake
Brigette
ace
lovely moody tones
July 5th, 2023
