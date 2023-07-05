Previous
Tarawera Lake by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2743

Tarawera Lake

Early start to find a sheltered spot from the wind to shoot the sunrise. Unfortunately the weather and sun hasn't really being playing ball. Tomorrows another day
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Brigette ace
lovely moody tones
July 5th, 2023  
